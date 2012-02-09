LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - The average ticket price jumped less than 1 percent to $7.93 last year, according to figures released Thursday by the National Association of Theater Owners.

The four-cent increase is more modest than the 39-cent bump experienced last year as more 3D titles in the marketplace drove up costs for moviegoers. Theaters traditionally mark up the price of 3D films they screen.

The even-better news is that for the final quarter of 2011, going to the movies actually got cheaper. Prices dropped to $7.83, down 1.3 percent from the previous quarter.

