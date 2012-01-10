Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
Tiffany & Co's (TIF.N) sales over the holiday season weakened "markedly" in the United States and Europe, prompting the upscale jeweler to lower its full-year profit forecast.
For November and December, Tiffany's net worldwide sales rose 7 percent to $952 million.
But the growth in its mature markets was much more modest and Chief Executive Michael Kowalski noted "restrained spending by consumers for fine jewelry" in the United States and Europe over the Christmas period.
The company expects to earn $3.60 to $3.65 per share for the year ending on January 31, down from its earlier forecast of $3.70 to $3.80.
Sales rose most sharply in Asia, excluding Japan, soaring 19 percent $165 million. In North and South America, sales at stores open at least a year rose 2 percent, hurt by a 1 percent decline at Tiffany's flagship store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.
Its shares were down 7 percent in premarket trading.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Derek Caney)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.