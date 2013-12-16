A Tiger Airways sign is seen at its terminal in Melbourne Airport July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

SINGAPORE Shares in Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd TAHL.SI rose 3 pct on Monday after it announced a joint venture with China Airlines Ltd (2610.TW) to form a Taiwan-based budget carrier.

The low-cost airline also announced new agreements with Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO) and Scoot, Singapore Airlines Ltd's (SIAL.SI) long-haul budget carrier.

At 0110 GMT, shares in Tiger Airways were up 3.0 percent at S$0.515 ($0.41), outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index .FTSTI, which was down 0.33 percent. ($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait)