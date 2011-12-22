Tilda Swinton is interviewed at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With Tilda Swinton having racked up Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her role in "We Need to Talk About Kevin," distributor Oscilloscope Laboratories has pushed up the New York City release date for the psychological thriller.

The film -- which is based on Lynne Ramsay's novel of the same name -- will now be released January 13 at two theaters in New York: the Lincoln Plaza Cinemas and Angelika Film Center. A week later, it will hit the Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles.

The movie, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12, had a one-week Oscar-qualifying run in the U.S. earlier this month.

"The film's attendance exceeded even our highest expectations," Oscilloscope Laboratories President David Fenkel said in a statement. "Theaters are excited to have a quality arthouse genre film to bring in younger audiences."

Swinton has already won multiple awards for her role in "Kevin," including best actress trophies from the National Board of Review, San Francisco Film Critics and British Independent Film Awards.

The movie also stars John C. Reilly.

Radiohead guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Greenwood composed the film's score.