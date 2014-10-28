A Burger King burger is seen in this picture illustration taken at the fast food restaurant chain's branch in Hanau, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TORONTO Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has approved Burger King Worldwide Inc's BKW.N acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO.

The competition watchdog said it issued a "no action letter" after concluding that the deal is unlikely to substantially lessen competition. It noted that the deal is subject to other regulatory approvals.

