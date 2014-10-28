Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
TORONTO Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has approved Burger King Worldwide Inc's BKW.N acquisition of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO.
The competition watchdog said it issued a "no action letter" after concluding that the deal is unlikely to substantially lessen competition. It noted that the deal is subject to other regulatory approvals.
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .