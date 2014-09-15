Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
TORONTO Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc THI.TO on Monday reported strong same-store sales growth in both the United States and Canada for the third quarter to date.
For the nine weeks ended Aug. 31, the company, which is being acquired by U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide BKW.N, said sales at its Canadian stores that have been open for at least 13 months rose 3.6 percent. On the same basis, sales at U.S. stores increased 7 percent.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.