Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Media company Meredith Corp MDO.N has contacted Time Inc (TIME.N) to express intent in a potential merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Time Inc, which has a market value of about $1.80 billion, was up 4.02 percent at $19.20, while Meredith's stock was down 1.6 percent at $58.95 in afternoon trading on Thursday.
The interest could rekindle a possible tie-up between the two companies, that died in 2013. bloom.bg/2hVSIdL
In 2013, Time Warner Inc, which then owned the Time magazine division, held talks to sell the majority of the magazine to Meredith, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the situation. reut.rs/2iN1FKP
Meredith did not immediately respond to request for comment, while Time Inc declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Time Inc, which publishes the Time, People and Fortune magazines, had tapped Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to help field takeover or partnership interest.
Meredith terminated its $2.34 billion deal with Media General Inc MEG.N in January last year.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.