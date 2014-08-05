Time Inc (TIME.N), the largest magazine publisher in the United States, reported a 1.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in subscription revenue and newsstand sales.

Time posted a loss of $32 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $820 million from $833 million.

The company's publications include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, and this is its first earnings report following its spinoff from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)