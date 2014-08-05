Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Time Inc (TIME.N), the largest magazine publisher in the United States, reported a 1.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in subscription revenue and newsstand sales.
Time posted a loss of $32 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $820 million from $833 million.
The company's publications include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, and this is its first earnings report following its spinoff from Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.