S&P revises Turkey's outlook to negative
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate subcommittee on antitrust will hold a hearing sometime this year on AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner, a spokesman for the subcommittee's chairman, Mike Lee, said on Sunday.
AT&T announced it plans to buy Time Warner on Saturday for $85.4 billion, raising concerns among U.S. lawmakers about antitrust issues.
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump will again be center of attention in the coming week with any policy statements, having helped put the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in wait-and-see mode.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and scale a record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, lifted by expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.