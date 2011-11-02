Time Warner Inc's quarterly profit rose a better-than-expected 57 percent, lifted by the blockbuster hit "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" as well as stronger television advertising sales and cable fees.

Time Warner, the parent of CNN, HBO, Time magazine and Warner Bros studios, reported third quarter income of $822 million, or 78 cents a share, up from $522 million, or 46 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings rose 27 percent to 79 cents a share, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts had pegged the quarter's profit at 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thanks largely to the latest installment of the Harry Potter movie series, Time Warner's quarterly revenue climbed 11 percent to $7.1 billion. Warner Brothers, its television studio, also helped, profiting from hits such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men."

Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes, who has tried to cut costs and focus the company squarely on creating content for TV, movies and magazines, said Time Warner should be able to exceed its financial targets for 2011.

TV advertising is holding up better than nearly anyone expected, given that corporations typically scale back on marketing campaigns when the economy struggles. But TV commercial time remains a hot commodity.

At Time Warner's cable networks, advertising sales rose 9 percent, although some of that benefit was offset by higher costs associated with producing new shows and buying sports rights.

