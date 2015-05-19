NEW YORK French telecom group Altice SA ATCE.AS is looking at acquiring Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and has held talks with the U.S.-based company about a potential deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Since its merger with Comcast fell apart last month, Time Warner Cable has also being circled by small rival Charter Communications.

Altice is also looking at privately held Suddenlink, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday.

Time Warner Cable declined to comment while Altice could not immediately be reached for comment.

