Charter Communications Inc took its first step in its pursuit of Time Warner Cable Inc on Tuesday, preparing for a proxy fight by announcing a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator's board.

The nominations are Charter's latest move to try to acquire Time Warner Cable after its offer of $132.50 per share was rejected for being too low in mid-January. Charter has been considering whether to raise its offer to the low $140s, Reuters has previously reported, but did not make any mention of a higher offer on Tuesday.

The nominees include Bruno Claude, a former president and CEO of Swiss cable company's Cablecom, Lisa Gersh, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc; Marwan Fawaz, a former Motorola Mobility executive and Eamonn O'Hare, a former chief financial officer at Virgin Media.

"Now is the time for the current Board and management of Time Warner Cable to respond to their shareholders and work with us to complete a merger to the benefit of shareholders while minimizing their execution and market risks," said Charter CEO Tom Rutledge in a statement.

Rutledge added that "our purpose in this proxy contest is to enable shareholders of TWC to raise their voice, and to provide a very capable board who will hear them."

In response, Time Warner Cable CEO Rob Marcus said in a statement, "it is clear that Charter is nominating a slate of directors for the sole purpose of pressuring our Board into accepting the same lowball offer that it previously considered and unanimously rejected."

Marcus added that the company is confident in the strategic planned it unveiled January 30 and "we are not going to let Charter steal the company."

The one-month window to nominate a new slate expires in mid-February for Time Warner Cable's upcoming annual shareholder meeting, expected in May. The new directors would have to be voted in by shareholders before forming a new board that could study Charter's bid for the company.

Time Warner Cable shares were down 130 cents or 0.1 percent at $135.57 on Tuesday.

