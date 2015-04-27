Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N is open to merger discussions with Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) following a failed $45 billion bid by Comcast Corp CMSA.O, according to people familiar with the matter.

Friendly negotiations between the two companies would be in sharp contrast to their acrimonious exchanges in 2013 and early 2014 that ended with Time Warner Cable rejecting unsolicited approaches by Charter and instead finding a white knight in Comcast.

While Charter has yet to make a formal offer, Time Warner Cable believes its smaller peer may be willing to make a bid that is more attractive compared with its takeover attempt two years ago, the people said.

Time Warner Cable also views Charter's stock as a more valuable currency than it did last year given its stock performance since then, the people said. Time Warner Cable also is open to deals with companies other than Charter, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Time Warner Cable declined to comment, while Charter representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

