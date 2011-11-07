HONG KONG Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp (0322.HK) is considering listing its unit Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holdings Co Ltd (TAB), a joint venture with Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T), Tingyi Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said on Monday.

But this is only a long-term plan, Wei told reporters, without giving further details.

Tingyi announced on Friday that it would buy PepsiCo Inc's (PEP.N) money-losing bottling business in China, giving the U.S. company's products access to Tingyi's vast distribution network.

In return, PepsiCo will receive a 5 percent indirect stake in TAB, which Tingyi said has a valuation of $15 billion.

Under the deal announced on Friday, PepsiCo has the option to increase its stake in TAB to 20 percent by 2015, when China is projected to become the world's largest market for bottled drinks.

