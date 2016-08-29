A passenger buys a cup of Tingyi instant noodle at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp (0322.HK) on Monday said a slowing economy contributed to an 87 percent plunge in quarterly profit, and that the industry outlook remains challenging.

The result comes as China's consumers become more conscious about what they eat and drink as its growing middle class shifts increasingly toward healthier lifestyles, forcing many companies to review their product mix.

Tingyi is the owner of the Master Kong brand of food such as instant noodles, and Chinese partner of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) in ready-to-drink coffee and PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) in fruit juice.

"In the second half of the year, there still exists relatively great pressure on economic development," Chairman Wei Ing-Chou said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Tingyi said net profit hit $12 million in the three months through June, on revenue that fell 18 percent to $2.092 billion. The firm had already flagged a difficult second quarter after reporting a 45.8 percent profit drop in the first.

For the first-half, profit fell 64.75 percent to $70 million while revenue declined nearly 14 percent.

Last week, bigger rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd (0151.HK) posted a marginal rise in its first-half profit.

Tingyi said Beverages made up 60 percent of its revenue, followed by noodles at 37 percent. It said in the first half, revenue fell the most in its beverage business in terms of product turnover, by 14.4 percent.

The firm also said it had increased advertising investment to boost its brand. At present, the market share of its Master Kong instant noodles in terms of sales and sales volume was 51.9 percent and 43 percent respectively, it said, citing data from AC Nielsen.

Ahead of the results, Tingyi shares closed down 1.3 percent versus a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

