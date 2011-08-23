HONG KONG Shares of instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp (0322.HK) fell more than 10 percent to their lowest in three months after the firm posted a first half profit slightly off analyst forecasts.

Shares dropped to HK$22.05, the lowest since May 17, before steadying at HK$22.5 as of 1:48 a.m. EDT, still down 9.3 percent. That compared to a 1.17 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

Tingyi, which owns the Master Kong brand, said on Tuesday that its first-half profit rose 16 percent, slightly off forecasts, and expected to see pressure from rising costs continue for the year.

