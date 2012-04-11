A family that survived the sinking of the Titanic pose for a portrait in 1912. REUTERS/George Grantham Bain Collection/Library of Congress/Handout

Edmond and Michel Navratil, of Nice, France, on their mother Marcelle's lap after being reunited with her, 1912. Michel and Edmond, ages four and two, better known as the 'Titanic Orphans' were the only children rescued from the Titanic without a parent or guardian. The children, who spoke no English, were cared for by first-class French-speaking passenger Margaret Hays until their mother was located in France. Their father placed the two in the last lifeboat successfully launched from the Titanic. The Titanic was considered unsinkable but foundered in frigid Atlantic waters off Newfoundland after striking an iceberg. About 700 passengers survived in lifeboats, but some 1,500 perished in the sinking. REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout

The Titanic is launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. REUTERS/George Grantham Bain Collection/Library of Congress/Handout

The Titanic just prior to being launched into the River Lagan for towing to a fitting-out berth where her engines, funnels and interiors would be installed, May 31, 1911. The Titanic was considered unsinkable but foundered in frigid Atlantic waters off Newfoundland after striking an iceberg. About 700 passengers survived in lifeboats, but some 1,500 perished in the sinking. REUTERS/George Grantham Bain Collection/Library of Congress/Handout

Passenger Brian Alm adjusts his jacket as he walks the deck of the Azamara Journey cruise ship dressed in early 20th century period clothing, in New York April 10, 2012. The Azamara Journey will sail for Halifax, Nova Scotia, for a Titanic Memorial Cruise where passengers will visit a cemetery where victims of the sunken cruise liner are buried. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Passers-by look over replicas from the film 'Titanic' on display at Bonham's auction house in New York April 10, 2012. Bonham's will sell off items such as telegrams, books, newspapers, and replicas from the film 'titanic'' for the auction 'R.M.S. Titanic: 100 Years of Fact and Fiction' on Sunday, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Passengers and crew walk under posters of passengers from the Titanic as they make their way to the deck of the Azamara Journey cruise ship, in New York April 10, 2012. The Azamara Journey will sail for Halifax, Nova Scotia, for a Titanic Memorial Cruise where passengers will visit a cemetery where victims of the sunken cruise liner are buried. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A visitor to the Bonham's auction house looks over antique newspaper headlines related to the sinking of the Titanic, on display in New York April 10, 2012. Bonham's will sell off items such as telegrams, books, newspapers, and replicas from the film 'Titanic''for the auction 'R.M.S. Titanic: 100 Years of Fact and Fiction' on Sunday, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK A rare original launch ticket that could sell for up to $70,000 will be the highlight of an auction in New York of Titanic memorabilia to mark the centennial anniversary of the ill-fated voyage, Bonham's said on Tuesday.

The ticket, which has its perforated admission stub still intact, would have allowed its holder to the launching and christening of the Titanic. But the operator White Star Line and builder Harland & Wolff did not christen the ship before its maiden voyage when it sank during the night of April 14-15 after hitting an iceberg, leading to the loss of 1,517 lives.

"The interest in the Titanic far surpasses the sinking or wreck of any other ship, making it an historical bookmark," Gregg Dietrich, Bonham's Maritime consultant, said in a statement announcing the April 15 sale.

A hand-written two-page report by Captain Arthur Henry Rostron, who was the captain of the rescue ship Carpathia, is expected to be another star lot that is expected to fetch as much as $120,000.

"At 12:35 am ship's time, April 15 ... 1912, I was called by the 1st officer in company with Marconi operator ... informed that the White Star Liner 'Titanic' was sending out urgent distress signals by wireless that she had struck ice & required immediate assistance ... I immediately ordered Carpathia turned round ... also sent wireless to Titanic saying we were coming to his assistance," Rostron wrote.

Letters and postcards from Titanic survivors, items from the 1953 film and James Cameron's 1997 movie about the tragedy and three framed Marconi messages saying "TITANIC HAS SUNK" will also be included in the auction.

The sale is one many exhibitions, voyages and auctions marking the anniversary. Guernsey's Auction House will be selling more than 5,500 artifacts recovered from the wreck site of the Titanic to only one bidder.

All of the items, which are owned by RMS Titanic Inc., will be sold as a single collection. Videos of dives to the wreck, 3D images of the sunken vessel and a survey map of the wreck site also will be included in the Guernsey sale.

The company said on Tuesday it is in confidential discussions with multiple parties for the purchase of the collection. A press conference scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled, it added in a statement.

A 2007 appraisal of the artifacts and certain elements of RMS Titanic, Inc's intellectual property, which is also part of the sale, valued it at $189 million, according to the company.

Mark Seller, chairman of Premier Exhibitions, Inc. and RMS Titanic, Inc. said the company has spent millions of dollars and countless hours to retrieve and restore the items.

"After all of these efforts, we have determined that the time has come for us to transfer ownership of this collection to a steward who is able to continue our efforts and will preserve and honor her legacy," he said in a statement.

