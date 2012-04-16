LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The 3D re-release of "Titanic" recorded the best box office opening ever in China this weekend, claiming $58 million for international distributor Fox.

Universal got some good news, too. It opened its pricey "Battleship" in 26 territories - not including China - and took in $58 million. That represents a pretty good payoff on the studio's early overseas opening strategy. The movie will roll out in the U.S. on May 18.

The huge China opening for "Titanic" and receipts from 69 other territories upped the global haul in its second overseas weekend to $88.2 million. That gives James Cameron's epic $190.8 million worldwide from a re-release timed to coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the ship's sinking.

The previous record for an opening in China was set last year, when "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" opened to $55 million on its way to a $145 million haul in that country.

Added to its $1.84 billion gross in its original release, "Titanic" now stands at $2.03 billion worldwide. That's second to only one film - Cameron's 2009 movie "Avatar," which has taken in $2.8 billion.