TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N), the owner of off-price chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and raised its profit forecast for the year as its discounted offerings lured shoppers from full-price retailers.

Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year profit forecast, rose as much as 4.2 percent to $78.38 in early trading on Tuesday.

"Constantly changing assortment, the excitement of finding a bargain, and the sense of urgency associated with having to secure a product before it is sold out, all give consumers a reason to regularly visit shops," Neil Saunders, chief executive of consumer research firm Conlumino, wrote in a note.

TJX sells home furnishings and apparel brands such as Dolce & Gabbana or Juicy Couture priced about 20 to 60 percent lower than at most retailers.

The company said strong customer traffic drove comparable store sales increases at every division in the first quarter ended April 30.

"Across the board, we are just seeing a major share-shift away from full-priced department stores to the off-priced channel," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough told Reuters.

"TJX is right in their wheelhouse."

Department store operators Macy's Inc (M.N), J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) all reported a fall in sales this quarter. For Macy's and Kohl's, comparable store sales were the poorest since the depths of the recession.

"TJX is one of the reasons that U.S. department stores cannot succeed at the discount game," Saunders said.

TJX raised its profit forecast for the year ending January 2017 to $3.35-$3.42 per share from $3.29-$3.38.

Comparable store sales at Marmaxx, which includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, rose 6 percent in the first quarter, smashing the 3.50 percent increase estimated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income rose 7.1 percent to $508.3 million, or 76 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 71 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 9.9 percent to $7.54 billion, also topping estimate of $7.29 billion.

The company shares reversed course to trade down marginally at $75.05 in afternoon trading.

