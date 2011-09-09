WASHINGTON AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA, whose merger is being challenged by the Justice Department on antitrust grounds, argued on Friday that the transaction would be good for consumers because it would "usher in more intense competition."

AT&T and T-Mobile, now owned by Deutsche Telekom AG, argued in a court filing that the massive deal would free up spectrum and create new capacity.

"The Justice Department's complaint fails to come to grips with the significant efficiencies this transaction will generate," the companies said in their filing.

