Signage for a T-Mobile store is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

T-Mobile US Inc agreed to buy wireless spectrum covering the Mississippi Valley region from U.S. Cellular Corp for about $308 million in cash.

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless service provider said the additional spectrum will allow it to expand its 4G LTE network across 29 markets covering 32 million people in several southern states.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)