OTTAWA Canada's Competition Bureau said on Thursday that it has serious competition concerns about the proposed takeover of TMX Group (X.TO) by Maple Group, repeating the assessment it made in November.

A spokeswoman for the federal antitrust watchdog said there were no new developments to report regarding its ongoing review of the proposed deal.

"As we said in November, while it is accurate to say the Commissioner's views may be affected by further factual information and developments, a significant and material change to the competitive consequences to the proposed transaction would be required to sufficiently address the Commissioner's serious concerns communicated to the parties in November," said spokeswoman Alexa Keating.

