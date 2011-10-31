France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has agreed to support Maple Group's C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) buyout proposal, about five months after a failed attempt to merge with the London Stock Exchange.
Following are the major events in the prolonged takeover saga:
February 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals."
April 19 - LSE-TMX merger hits snag after Ontario-based committee recommends nine changes to the deal plan.
April 29 - LSE and TMX said they have made their filing with federal regulators to satisfy crucial requirements of Investment Canada Act governing foreign takeovers, and have opened talks with provincial agencies.
May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions for regulatory approval to merge.
May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.
May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal
May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its shareholders to support LSE deal.
May 25 - Maple goes hostile with its bid
June 28 - TMX-LSE terminate proposed deal, after the deal fails to win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX shareholder vote.
July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover discussions with Maple Group
August 3 - Maple extends deadline on its bid to September 30 from August 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.
September 29 - Maple extends bid to October 31
Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's C$3.8 billion bid. The offer is extended to January 31.
(Compiled by Euan Rocha)
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.