TMX Group said Canada's commissioner of competition expressed "serious concerns" about the likely competitive effects of Maple Group's proposed plan to buy the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Here are the major events in the saga for control of the TMX Group, which was first courted by Transatlantic rival, the London Stock Exchange:

February 9 - LSE and TMX announce a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger of equals."

May 13 - LSE and TMX announce strong financial results and file formal application with Canadian provincial commissions for regulatory approval to merge.

May 14 - TMX notifies the LSE that it has received an approach from a consortium of Canadian banks and funds called the Maple Group. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.

May 15 - Maple makes formal bid to TMX board and says its C$3.6 billion bid offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's deal. Maple consists of big-league banks, pension funds and other financial institutions.

May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's C$3.6 billion bid and asks its shareholders to support LSE deal.

June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.

June 28 - TMX-LSE terminate proposed deal, after it becomes obvious that the deal will not win the necessary two-thirds support at a TMX shareholder vote.

July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover discussions with Maple Group.

Aug 3 - Maple extends deadline on its bid to September 30 from August 8, as it continues to seek regulatory approvals.

Sept 29 - Maple extends bid to October 31.

Oct 30 - Hostilities end as TMX agrees to support Maple's C$3.8 billion bid, which is extended to January 31.

Nov 24-25 - Autorite des marches financiers (AMF), Quebec's securities watchdog, holds public hearings on the deal.

Nov 29 - In a statement released just before midnight, TMX Group said the federal Competition Bureau had concerns about the offer from Maple. But Commissioner Melanie Aitken "has not reached a final conclusion and that her current views may be affected by further factual information and developments."

Dec 1-2 - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Canada's biggest securities watchdog, is scheduled to hold public hearings on the proposed takeover.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)