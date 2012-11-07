Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
BRUSSELS United Parcel Service (UPS.N) will seek to convince skeptical EU regulators about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of TNT Express TNTE.AS at a closed-door hearing on November 12.
The European Commission last month warned the world's No. 1 package delivery firm about the combined company's' high market share and would be seeking concessions before it would approve the deal.
Analysts said the merged entity would control a quarter of the market, ahead of Deutsche Post unit (DPWGn.DE) DHL's 19 percent.
The EU authority detailed potential problems in a 360-page confidential statement of objections or charge sheet, focusing on the intra-European express delivery market, according to sources.
UPS is likely to offer concessions after the hearing towards the end of November. The TNT deal is the biggest in the U.S.-based company's 105-year history. FedEx (FDX.N) also competes with UPS. ($1=0.7711 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .
TORONTO/NEW YORK Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust , which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.