The logo of TNT is seen in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen

AMSTERDAM Dutch delivery group TNT Express TNTE.AS swung to a second-quarter operating loss of 280 million euros ($371.4 million) because of goodwill impairments and said the rest of the year would remain tough in its main markets.

"Trading conditions remain difficult," Bernard Bot, chief financial officer said: "The challenges mainly pertain to price pressure."

The European Commission, Europe's market regulator, blocked United Parcel Service's (UPS.N) 5.2 billion euro takeover offer for TNT Express in January because of competition concerns.

Since the collapse of the deal, TNT Express has announced jobs cuts, divestments and other steps to improve profitability.

The express delivery business has been hit by overcapacity and an economic downturn in Europe, with many customers choosing cheaper delivery options.

TNT Express reported a net loss of 304 million euros on revenues of 1.7 billion euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected operating profit of 68.3 million euros on revenue of 1.714 billion euros.

(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)