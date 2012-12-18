Heavy snowfall tied to higher heart attack risk for men
(Reuters Health) - Men may be at increased risk for a fatal heart attack after a major snowstorm hits, a Canadian study suggests.
U.S. cigarette makers including Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co on Tuesday said they reached a settlement with 17 states to resolve a long-running dispute over the amount of payments they are required to make under the 1998 landmark anti-smoking agreement.
Under the agreement, the states will receive their portion of $4 billion in disputed payments and the manufacturers will receive credits against future payments.
The payments resulted from the 1998 national accord that obliges companies to help cover the health bills of ailing smokers.
Tobacco companies, including Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris, a unit of Altria Group Inc, and Camel cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds, a unit of Reynolds American Inc, have for years disputed the amount of payments they owe after losing market share to companies that did not agree to the 1998 settlement.
In addition to the 17 states, the settlement includes Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman and Steve Orlofsky)
(Reuters Health) - Men may be at increased risk for a fatal heart attack after a major snowstorm hits, a Canadian study suggests.
WASHINGTON Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.
(Reuters Health) - A traditional Mediterranean diet with added olive oil may be tied to a lower risk of heart disease at least in part because it helps maintain healthy blood flow and clear debris from arteries, a Spanish study suggests.