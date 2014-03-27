Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
STOCKHOLM Swedish eye tracking technology firm Tobii, co-owned by chipmaker Intel, is planning a stock market listing which could value the firm at around 2 billion crowns ($309 million), business daily Dagens Industri reported.
Tobii, which develops eye-controlled devices that can be used in computer interaction and in human behavior analysis, was founded in 2001 and employs around 380, according to its website.
Among its owners it counts U.S. chipmaker Intel and Investor AB, the investment company controlled by Sweden's powerful Wallenberg family, as well as venture capital firm Northzone, which also owns a stake in music streaming service Spotify.
Citing sources, the paper said Tobii had been in touch with investment banks to appoint financial advisers ahead of a planned Stockholm listing during the second half of this year.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Andrew Roche)
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.