LITTLE ROCK, Ark A man known in Arkansas as the "Toe Suck Fairy" for a series of 1990s assaults directed at women's feet was charged with a new round of incidents more than a decade later, police said on Monday.

Michael Robert Wyatt, 50, was arrested on Monday after two women identified him from a photo line-up as "the man who approached them in local stores commenting on their feet and asking to suck their toes, said LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department.

Wyatt was charged with two counts of misdemeanor harassment, Woodruff said.

Wyatt was picked up at his home in Vilonia, about 15 miles from Conway, where three incidents have been reported in the past few weeks. Conway is about 30 miles north of Little Rock.

Two women reported that in recent weeks, they were shopping in stores when a man approached them and started talking to them about their toes and asking to suck them. One woman described the man as having "really messed up toes."

Their reports came after an 83-year-old woman called police on September 10 and told them she was sitting in a chair in front of her apartment when a man approached her. He took off one of her shoes and began sucking her toes, police said.

After her account was reported by the media, the two other women came forward.

A news release about the arrest did not mention the elderly woman's report or whether they consider her case to be connected.

In the 1990s, Wyatt pretended to be a podiatrist in order to fondle and suck a Conway woman's toes at a clothing store. He received probation, a fine and court-ordered therapy. But his probation was revoked after he was arrested in another town on similar charges.

In 1991, Wyatt was convicted of making threats for telling a convenience store clerk that he wanted to cut off her feet and suck her toes while she bled to death.

Wyatt was sentenced to four years in state prison. He served just over a year in prison, according to Conway police.

In 1999, he was arrested again, police said, after asking a woman in a northwest Arkansas Walmart if she wanted him to amputate her feet and showing her pictures of women with no feet.

Detectives had been trying to track Wyatt down for the last two weeks.

(Edited by Karen Brooks and Cynthia Johnston)