LITTLE ROCK, Ark Arkansas police want to talk to a man who came to be known as the Toe Suck Fairy in the 1990s, following a fresh spate of incidents by an assailant who approached women seeking to suck their toes.

Police said they hoped the man could help yield clues into recent incidents linked to toe sucking in Conway, Arkansas, but stopped short of calling him a suspect in the case.

"Police want to talk him because it (the incidents) sounds like him," said police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff.

Three women have come forward this month in Conway, about 30 miles north of Little Rock, to complain about a man who accosts women and attempts to suck their toes or tries to persuade them to let him.

According to a police report, one of the women who came forward was in a PetSmart when a man, about 50, approached her and inquired about her feet. She was wearing flip flops.

The man told her his name was Mike and he was from Cabot, a town about 30 miles east of Conway. The report said the man told her what he wanted to do to her feet, but the report did not include explicit details.

The woman told police the man drove away in an olive colored Ford truck but she failed to get a license plate number.

Another woman who came forward recently, age 83, said she was sitting in a chair in front of her apartment when a man approached her, took off one of her shoes and began sucking her toes.

She described the man as Hispanic or Asian with black hair, while a third victim gave a description that included salt-and-pepper hair, a pot belly and "messed up feet" in flip-flops.

In the 1990s, a man named Michael Robert Wyatt, known locally as the Toe Suck Fairy, was jailed for making similar unwelcome overtures toward women.

Wyatt had previously pretended to be a podiatrist in order to fondle and suck a Conway woman's toes at a clothing store. He received probation, a fine and court-ordered therapy.

His probation was revoked after he was arrested in another town on similar charges.

In 1991, Wyatt was convicted of making threats for telling a convenience store clerk he wanted to cut off her feet and suck her toes while she bled to death.

