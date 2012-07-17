Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) staff bows deeply as shareholders enter the venue of the company's annual general shareholders' meeting in Tokyo June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Japanese government-backed nuclear compensation fund is considering postponing a 1 trillion yen ($12.66 billion) public fund infusion for Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T) because of delays in the utility's planned household rate hike, the Nikkei reported.

The public fund infusion is a package along with the rate hike and additional loans from main banks under a business restructuring plan, the business daily said.

Some of Tepco's main lenders are also concerned that the utility will face a cash crunch by the end of this month, the paper reported.

With government officials still debating the size of the rate hike, the fund has decided that the conditions for the fund injection will not be met by the scheduled date of July 25. It will decide by the end of this week how long the investment will be delayed, the Nikkei said.

The compensation fund had initially planned to supply the 1 trillion yen after the government approved the rate increase, followed by an informal agreement with the utility's private-sector financial institutions for loans, the paper said.

Lenders are scheduled to supply 370 billion yen ($4.68 billion) in new loans this month as rollover deadlines approach existing ones. Tepco also faces the redemption of 100 billion yen in corporate bonds on July 30, the daily said.

The final say on the rate increase will be from Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yukio Edano. The rates are expected to be lowered to 8 percent, instead of the average 10.28 percent sought by Tepco, the paper said.

The hike is likely to be delayed until September 1, the Nikkei reported. ($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)