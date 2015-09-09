British actor Tom Hardy plays not one but two characters in "Legend", a biopic about twin brother gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray, who built up a criminal empire in 1950s and 1960s London.

"It's the most challenging role that I've taken on to date because of the two roles at the same time and trying to make them uniquely different, separate silhouettes," Hardy said in an interview.

The feared Ronnie and Reggie, who also mingled with the rich and famous, were sent to jail for life for murder convictions in 1969 and died in 1995 and 2000 respectively.

Australian actress Emily Browning portrays the late Francis Shea, who was briefly married to Reggie.

"Obviously they did some pretty horrendous things but I think it's nice to see that they were human beings as well," Browning said.

"The fact that it's (the movie) kind of told through the eyes of Francis was ... important in bringing the story down to earth a little bit I suppose because you get to see the effect that their behaviour had on the people around them."