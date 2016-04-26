'The Promise' brings tragedy of 1915 Armenian massacre to big screen
LOS ANGELES Celebrities of Armenian descent including Cher and the Kardashians lent their support this week to "The Promise," a period drama centered around the massacre of Christian Armenians during World War One in what is now Turkey. "The Promise," out in U.S. theaters on April 21, stars Oscar Isaac as an Armenian medical student and Christian Bale as an American foreign correspondent, both of whom fall in love with the same woman.