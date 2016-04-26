Leicester City soccer club’s remarkable pursuit of the English Premier League title has even caught the attention of one Hollywood A-lister, as actor Tom Hanks hinted that he may just have placed a bet on the team to win the championship.

"You know what I did at the beginning of the season? I put 100 quid (pounds) on Leicester (City) so I think I'll do okay," the actor quipped on Monday at the London premiere of his latest film “A Hologram for the King.”

"You should find somebody you know, somebody local up there who decided to put 25 pounds on their local soccer club, they are going to be millionaires," he added.

Leicester City started the soccer season with odds to win at 5,000-1, but has enjoyed an unexpected rise to become a top contender, with just three games standing between the team and its first ever soccer premiereship league title.