FILE PHOTO - A employee uses his mobile phone as he walks past the company logo of Baidu at its headquarters in Beijing, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Barry Huang/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A TomTom navigation device is seen in this photo illustration taken in Amsterdam, Netherlands, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuysen/United Photos/File Photo

AMSTERDAM TomTom NV, the Dutch maker of navigation software for cars, on Wednesday said it had struck a deal with Chinese internet company Baidu to collaborate on digital maps used for computer-assisted driving.

No terms were disclosed and TomTom said the deal would not add to earnings in the current financial year.

China has historically been a weak spot in TomTom's global map coverage for regulatory reasons. CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement that Baidu would adopt TomTom's mapmaking platform, while Baidu has technologies of its own in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)