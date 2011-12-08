U.S. actor Tom Cruise waves as he arrives at the opening ceremony of the 8th Dubai International Film Festival for the premiere of his new movie ''Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol'' December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Could Maverick fly again?

If Tom Cruise gets his way, the cocky flyboy will soar once more. Cruise has confirmed he's juiced up for a follow-up to his 1986 smash hit "Top Gun."

"We're working on it," Cruise told MTV News.

"I hope we can figure this out to do it again," he added.

Cruise said that he has been talking to director Tony Scott about the project, and they're trying to hammer out a storyline.

The remarks came as Cruise was at the Dubai film festival premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."

In addition to raking in millions of dollars at the box office, the movie was nominated for four Oscars, winning Best Original Song for "Take My Breath Away."

A spokesperson for Paramount, which produced the first "Top Gun," did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cruise said he'd be interested in reprising his most iconic role. "If we can find a story that we all want to do, we all want to make a film that is in the same kind of tone as the other one and shoot it in the same way as we shot 'Top Gun.' "

That would probably mean lots of gauzy camera work, a killer '80s soundtrack and a dollop of Reagan-era chutzpah.