OKLAHOMA CITY A tornado destroyed an Oklahoma dairy farm, a home and the rural office of a state university agricultural office on Monday and briefly trapped two people and a dog in a cellar, officials said.

No people were reported injured, but an undetermined number of cows were caught in the twister and killed when the dairy farm was destroyed, said Jeff Rector, emergency manager for Tillman County, Oklahoma.

The tornado was about a quarter-mile wide and was on the ground for about 25 minutes in Tillman County before it continued north, he said.

Hail also pelted the region as severe thunderstorms swept over the area, the National Weather Service said.

Rector said the trapped couple and their dog were rescued from the cellar by deputies and fire-and-rescue officers after downed trees and other tornado debris blocked their exit.

The Oklahoma State University facility that was destroyed is a former residence that was converted into an office for the university's agriculture program.

