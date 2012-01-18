Tornadoes struck parts of Mississippi, Indiana and Kentucky on Tuesday, including one that hit a home in Mississippi and injured at least one person, meteorologists said.

The Indiana and Kentucky twisters knocked out power lines, downed trees and caused property damage, while a Sheriff's Department dispatcher said the Mississippi tornado struck a home in south Marion County, and a person who was inside suffered a possible broken arm.

Tornadoes are unusual for this part of the year in Indiana and neighboring Kentucky, although twisters occasionally hit Mississippi during the current season, said Dan Pydynowski, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.com, whose company provides forecasting services.

A cold front combined with a warm and humid air mass contributed to the latest twisters, but those conditions were dissipating, he said.

"The threat's pretty much come to an end everywhere, so I don't think there's any more tornadic activity to worry about anywhere at this point," Pydynowski said.

In the area of Louisville, Kentucky, a twister knocked down trees and power lines along roadways, the National Weather Service said. To the north in Clark County, Indiana, a twister touched down in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart, the Weather Service added. When the twister moved, a vehicle was turned over on nearby Interstate 65, the agency said.

At Madison Municipal Airport in southeast Indiana, a twister also damaged a Beechcraft King Air when it moved the small plane and broke its nose gear, the Weather Service said.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)