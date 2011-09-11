TORONTO (TheWrap.com) - It's looking more and more like CBS will make the biggest deal of this year's Toronto International Film Festival so far, acquiring the comedy "Salmon Fishing in Yemen," which stars Ewan McGregor.

In the BBC Films production, McGregor plays a British fisheries scientist who introduces salmon fishing to the waterways of Yemen with the support of a sheik who believes that fishing helps people build a spiritual bond with nature. Emily Blunt and Kristin Scott Thomas also star.

Written by Simon Beaufoy and directed by the Swedish director Lasse Hallstrom ("The Shipping News"), the film is based on Paul Torday's novel.

Individuals close to the seller say the movie will fetch more than $5 million.

Other individuals set the price closer to $4 million.

In either case, it will be a significant purchase for CBS.

Summit Entertainment, the studio behind the "Twilight" francise, also was aggressively bidding.

The comedy received an enthusiastic response when it premiered at the festival on Saturday night.

UTA represented domestic rights. Lionsgate International is releasing the film in Britain and is handling other international sales.