The 2011 Toronto International Film Festival, which wrapped up on Sunday, often creates buzz for small independent films and gives wider exposure to higher-profile projects that may later vie for an Oscar.

Following is a list of the festival's main prize winners.

CADILLAC PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Overall:

Nadine Labaki's "Where Do We Go Now?"

First runner-up: Asghar Farhadi's "A Separation"

Second runner-up: Ken Scott's "Starbuck"

Documentary:

Jon Shenk's "The Island President"

First runner-up: Bess Kargman's "First Position"

Second runner-up: Cameron Crowe's "Pearl Jam Twenty"

Midnight Madness:

Gareth Evans for "The Raid"

First runner-up: Adam Wingard's "You're Next"

Second runner-up: Bobcat Goldthwait's "God Bless America"

THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF FILM CRITICS AWARDS

(FIPRESCI PRIZES)

Axel Petersen for "Avalon" in the Discovery Programme, which spotlights feature films by new and emerging directors

Gianni Amelio for "The First Man" in the Special Presentations category

THE CITY OF TORONTO AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM

Philippe Falardeau for "Monsieur Lazhar"

THE SKYY VODKA AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FIRST FEATURE FILM

Nathan Morlando for "Edwin Boyd"

AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN SHORT FILM

Ian Harnarine for "Doubles With Slight Pepper"

