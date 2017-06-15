FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

TOKYO Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.

Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's decision-making process, the second source added.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba declined to comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)