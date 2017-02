TOKYO Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) President Norio Sasaki said on Thursday that he has been approached by various parties about giving support to struggling chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T.

Sasaki, speaking to reporters at a business reception, said that it would be difficult to merge with Elpida under its current management.

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)