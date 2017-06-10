U.S. could ease Volcker Rule, exempt smaller banks: Fed official
WASHINGTON U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.
Toshiba said in a statement on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of energy provider Southern Co. (SO.N), to begin payments from October through January 2021 to compete the Vogtle plant.
The move comes after Georgia Power took over the plant's project management from Westinghouse Electric Corp, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.
Toshiba said it had already set aside loss reserves for the payment and it would not have an impact on its earnings projections.
The struggling conglomerate is rushing to find a buyer for its prized chip unit, to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at Westinghouse.
WASHINGTON U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday there was no deadline for completing NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico even as lawmakers warned that U.S. business would be hurt by prolonged negotiations.
WASHINGTON Republicans in the U.S. Congress, unable so far to resolve deep disagreements over spending for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, are mulling whether to seek a bipartisan budget deal with Democrats similar to one reached nearly four years ago.