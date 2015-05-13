CarMax profit beats as used-car sales rise
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.
TOKYO Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) warned it was likely to mark down its reported operating profit for the three fiscal years through March 2014 by a total of at least 50 billion yen ($419.43 million) after an investigation into accounting irregularities.
The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors' fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) 12 percent overnight.
Toshiba had delayed its quarterly earnings announcement and canceled a year-end dividend due to the probe, launched last month and extended last week.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.
CHICAGO U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.