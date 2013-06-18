Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Japan's Toshiba Corp plans to cut about 10 billion yen ($104 million) in costs this fiscal year by reorganizing its network of television factories in Indonesia, China and Poland, the Nikkei said, citing company sources.
Toshiba wants to make its TV operations profitable this year by overhauling its global production network and raising prices after the business lost almost 50 billion yen on a consolidated basis last business year, the Japanese daily said.
Several hundred workers in the sales and design departments of the TV business are to be transferred to growth operations such as infrastructure and medical equipment, the daily said.
The company will also overhaul design specifications so that its TVs use more common parts, which would make it easier for factories to trim costs, the business newspaper said.
($1 = 95.5950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.