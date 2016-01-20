Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO A fund backed by the Japanese government has proposed buying Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) electric appliances business, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
The Yomiuri, citing unnamed sources, said the Innovation Network Corp of Japan would make a 100 percent investment after Toshiba split off the business.
The INCJ is considering merging the business with the appliances unit of Sharp Corp (6753.T), whose business reconstruction the fund also plans to support, the paper said.
Toshiba has embarked on a large-scale restructuring after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.