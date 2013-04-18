A view shows Toshiba Corp's logo at the fourth International Photovoltaic Power Generation (PV) Expo in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Toshiba Corp and SunEdison, a unit of U.S.-based MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, have agreed to build solar power plants in Japan, the Nikkei said.

SunEdison will sell the power generated at these plants, the paper said.

Toshiba expects 270 billion yen ($2.75 billion) in orders for construction of power-plant-related facilities by fiscal year end, the business daily said, adding the Japanese company is in talks to build four or five megasolar plants.

Renewable energy sources have found more favor in Japan after the introduction of a new energy law that took effect on July 1, 2012 as the country phases out nuclear power in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

The new law requires utilities to buy all electricity output from solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small-sized hydro power plants at preset rates for up to 20 years.

(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)