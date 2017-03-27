TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Corp (6502.T) rose on Monday morning after a report that U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co could file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday and is seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp (015760.KS).

Toshiba's shares were last up 0.5 percent at 224 yen after earlier rising as high as 232 yen, against the backdrop of a broader market downturn. The Nikkei stock average .N225 was down 1 percent.

Toshiba said on Monday that whether or not Westinghouse files for bankruptcy is ultimately a decision for its board.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Stephen Coates)