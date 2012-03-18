NEW YORK/PARIS Chinese authorities have not taken a new stake in France's Total (TOTF.PA), a source from the oil and gas company said on Sunday, denying a report in the online edition of The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal, citing an interview with Total's chief executive, Christophe de Margerie, said the company had reached a pact with China's Sinopec to search for and produce shale gas, and that China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange now owned 2 percent of the French group.

Total's CEO would not have "any problem" if sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp wanted to take a further stake, the report said.

"The Chinese have not taken a stake in Total since April 2008," a source at Total told Reuters, adding, "There's nothing new."

The Chinese took a 2 percent stake in Total at that time.

