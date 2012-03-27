LONDON Total UK is considering all options including drilling a relief well to stem a massive gas leak at its Elgin platform in the North Sea, which could take six months, it said on Tuesday.

"There are two options for intervening. One is drilling a relief well which could take about six months. The other is a platform intervention to kill the well...this would be a faster option," David Hainsworth, health, safety and environment manager at Total Exploration and Production UK Ltd, told Reuters.

"We expect to decide on a plan in the coming days," he said.

As well as flying in 10-20 specialist engineers, Total has enlisted the services of Wild Well Control, which was heavily involved in the BP's Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)