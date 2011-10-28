Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
PARIS French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) posted higher quarterly earnings on Friday as stronger crude prices and improved profitability in its refining business helped make up for a fall in its worldwide oil and gas production.
Looking ahead, Total said it was optimistic despite a weaker economic environment as conditions for its core oil and gas business remained favorable and a recent string of major discoveries would fuel its growth.
France's biggest company said third-quarter net income, excluding one-offs and unrealized gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.8 billion euros ($3.96 billion), which was in line with the average forecast of a Reuters analysts poll.
In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 24 percent, lagging rivals Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), which saw their third-quarter profits rise more than 40 percent.
The result also lagged a 48 percent jump in Brent crude to $113 a barrel in the quarter, explained by a one percent drop in the group's oil and gas production to 2.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) after disruptions in Libya.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Christian Plumb)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.