PARIS French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) posted higher quarterly earnings on Friday as stronger crude prices and improved profitability in its refining business helped make up for a fall in its worldwide oil and gas production.

Looking ahead, Total said it was optimistic despite a weaker economic environment as conditions for its core oil and gas business remained favorable and a recent string of major discoveries would fuel its growth.

France's biggest company said third-quarter net income, excluding one-offs and unrealized gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories, was 2.8 billion euros ($3.96 billion), which was in line with the average forecast of a Reuters analysts poll.

In dollar terms, Total's underlying result was up 24 percent, lagging rivals Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), which saw their third-quarter profits rise more than 40 percent.

The result also lagged a 48 percent jump in Brent crude to $113 a barrel in the quarter, explained by a one percent drop in the group's oil and gas production to 2.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) after disruptions in Libya.

($1 = 0.707 Euros)

(Reporting By Marie Maitre, editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Christian Plumb)